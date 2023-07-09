Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 14

Episodes
S5 Ep. 15 - Big Rig Blaze
A windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back - a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with it!
S5 Ep. 14 - Blazing Amazing Stories
Blaze and AJ are babysitting for Baby Gherkin! When it's time for her nap, they tell her three epic bedtime stories about police, cowboys, and superheroes - all starring Blaze and his friends!
S5 Ep. 13 - The Big Balloon Rescue
Axle City is enjoying the Balloon Fair, until Crusher & Pickle get stuck on a runaway hotair balloon! It's up to Blaze & AJ to rescue their high flying friends... before they crash into Slime Volcano!
S5 Ep. 12 - The Mechanic Team!
Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair, just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!
S5 Ep. 11 - Recycling Power!
Axle City is visited by a littering raccoon, it's up to Blaze to save the day as a Super Recycling Truck! He cleans up the town & rescues his friends, just in time for a final showdown!
S5 Ep. 10 - Deep Sea Grand Prix
For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!
S5 Ep. 9 - The Great Space Race
Blaze and AJ take off into space for a race that's out of this world! Along the way to Planet Victory, they meet friendly aliens, dodge asteroids, and face off against Crusher's space ship!