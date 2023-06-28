Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 1

Episodes
S5 Ep. 1 - Aj To The Rescue
Blaze and AJ are racing through the jungle when Blaze gets trapped in super sticky mud! Now it's up to AJ and his new animal friends, to go on an epic adventure to save Blaze!
S5 Ep. 20 - The Race Around The Earth
In their biggest race ever, Blaze and AJ go head-to-head against Crusher to race all the way around the Earth and win the World's Biggest Trophy!
S5 Ep. 19 - The Treat Thief
Officer Blaze just got his biggest case yet: tracking down the mischievous Treat Thief! With help from Officer Anna, Blaze sets out to stop the thief and recover every stolen treat!
S5 Ep. 18 - Video Game Heroes
Blaze and AJ are super excited to play their new video game. But when a video game wizard makes the game come alive, Blaze and AJ must level up and save Axle City from pixel pandemonium
S5 Ep. 17 - The Blaze Family
Blaze & AJ are spending the day with some very special trucks: Blaze's family! His Mom, Dad and little sister Sparkle join Blaze in a race against Crusher to prove they're the world's fastest family!
S5 Ep. 16 - Space Alien Adventure!
Blaze and AJ make friends with a space alien named Gormy! But when Gormy's jetpack loses power, they set out to help him find six special space batteries so he can fly home to his alien family!
S5 Ep. 15 - Big Rig Blaze
A windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back - a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with it!