Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 9

Episodes
S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space
When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes & blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.
S4 Ep. 9 - Meatball Mayhem
When Crusher accidentally knocks a bottle of "grow spice" onto a meatball, it grows to an enormous size & rolls away! It's up to Blaze and Pickle to stop the meatball before it wrecks the entire town!
S4 Ep. 8 - T-Rex Trouble
Blaze & Zeg are in Dinosaur Valley, showing off their robot powers to their dinosaur friends. But when they discover three lost little Tyrannosauruses, they must use their powers to get them home.
S4 Ep. 7 - Robots To The Rescue
When three big emergencies turn out to be too much for one truck alone, Blaze turns himself & his friends into super strong robots to save Axle City from disaster.
S4 Ep. 6 - Breaking The Ice
When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.
S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize
At the Axle City Fair, Blaze & AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.
S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze
Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze & AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher & Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze & AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.