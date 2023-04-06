Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 7

Episodes
S4 Ep. 7 - Robots To The Rescue
When three big emergencies turn out to be too much for one truck alone, Blaze turns himself & his friends into super strong robots to save Axle City from disaster.
S4 Ep. 6 - Breaking The Ice
When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.
S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize
At the Axle City Fair, Blaze & AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.
S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze
Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze & AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher & Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze & AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.
S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!
Blaze, AJ, & Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.
S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout
When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!