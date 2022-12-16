Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 7

Episodes
S4 Ep. 7 - Robots To The Rescue
When three big emergencies turn out to be too much for one truck alone, Blaze turns himself and his friends into super strong robots to save Axle City from disaster.
S4 Ep. 6 - Breaking The Ice
When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.
S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize
At the Axle City Fair, Blaze and AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.
S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze
Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.
S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile
It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!
S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge
The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze and Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!
S4 Ep. 18 - Blaze And The Magic Genie
Blaze and AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical Genie who loves to grant wishes! When the Genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze and AJ go on a quest to get them back!