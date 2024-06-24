Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 6

Episodes
S4 Ep. 6 - Breaking The Ice
When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.
S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize
At the Axle City Fair, Blaze and AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.
S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze
Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.
S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!
Blaze, AJ, and Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.
S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout
When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!