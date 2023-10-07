Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 6

Episodes
S4 Ep. 7 - Robots To The Rescue
When three big emergencies turn out to be too much for one truck alone, Blaze turns himself & his friends into super strong robots to save Axle City from disaster.
When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.
