Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Breaking The Ice

When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize

At the Axle City Fair, Blaze & AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze & AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher & Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze & AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!

Blaze, AJ, & Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout

When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power

When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!

Season 4