Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 5
G | Kids

At the Axle City Fair, Blaze and AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize

At the Axle City Fair, Blaze and AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!

Blaze, AJ, and Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout

When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power

When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile

It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge

The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze and Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Blaze And The Magic Genie

Blaze and AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical Genie who loves to grant wishes! When the Genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze and AJ go on a quest to get them back!

Season 4