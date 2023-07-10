Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 5
G | Kids

At the Axle City Fair, Blaze & AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.

21 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize

22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze & AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher & Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze & AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

Season 4