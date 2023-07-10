Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 5

Episodes
S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize
At the Axle City Fair, Blaze & AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.
