Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize

At the Axle City Fair, Blaze and AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!

Blaze, AJ, and Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout

When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power

When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!

Season 4