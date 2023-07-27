Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 3

Episodes
S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!
Blaze, AJ, & Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.
S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout
When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!
S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power
When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!
S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile
It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!
S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge
The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze & Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!
S4 Ep. 18 - Blaze And The Magic Genie
Blaze & AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical Genie who loves to grant wishes! When the Genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze & AJ go on a quest to get them back!
S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue
A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ & the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!