Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 20

Episodes
S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile
It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!
S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge
The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze and Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!
S4 Ep. 18 - Blaze And The Magic Genie
Blaze and AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical Genie who loves to grant wishes! When the Genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze and AJ go on a quest to get them back!
S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue
A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ and the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!
S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup
Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ and Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.
S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion
Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!
S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze
Blaze and AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.