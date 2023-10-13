Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 19

Episodes
S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile
It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!
S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge
The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze & Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!
S4 Ep. 18 - Blaze And The Magic Genie
Blaze & AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical Genie who loves to grant wishes! When the Genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze & AJ go on a quest to get them back!
S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue
A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ & the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!
S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup
Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ & Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.
S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion
Blaze & AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!
S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze
Blaze & AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.