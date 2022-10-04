Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze and Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!

S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge

S4 Ep. 18 - Blaze And The Magic Genie

Blaze and AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical Genie who loves to grant wishes! When the Genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze and AJ go on a quest to get them back!

S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue

A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ and the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!

S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup

Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ and Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.

S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion

Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!

S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze

Blaze and AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.

S4 Ep. 13 - Construction Crew To The Rescue

When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.

S4 Ep. 11 - Power Tires!

When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good. Luckily, Gabby is there with a new set of high-tech wheels that can transform into anything Blaze needs to keep rolling.

Season 4