Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 17
G | Kids

A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ & the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue

21 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!

Blaze, AJ, & Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout

When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!

21 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power

When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!

Season 4