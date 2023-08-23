Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 17

Episodes
S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue
A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ & the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!
S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!
Blaze, AJ, & Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.
S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout
When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!