Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 17
G | Kids

A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ & the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue

21 mins

S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup

Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ & Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.

21 mins

S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion

Blaze & AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze

Blaze & AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.

21 mins

S4 Ep. 13 - Construction Crew To The Rescue

When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.

21 mins

S4 Ep. 11 - Power Tires!

When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good. Luckily, Gabby is there with a new set of high-tech wheels that can transform into anything Blaze needs to keep rolling.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space

When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes & blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.

21 mins

S4 Ep. 9 - Meatball Mayhem

When Crusher accidentally knocks a bottle of "grow spice" onto a meatball, it grows to an enormous size & rolls away! It's up to Blaze and Pickle to stop the meatball before it wrecks the entire town!

Season 4