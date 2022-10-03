Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 17

Episodes
S4 Ep. 17 - Royal Rescue
A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ and the King's pet dragon must transform into knights in shining armor!
S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup
Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ and Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.
S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion
Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!
S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze
Blaze and AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.
S4 Ep. 13 - Construction Crew To The Rescue
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
S4 Ep. 11 - Power Tires!
When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good. Luckily, Gabby is there with a new set of high-tech wheels that can transform into anything Blaze needs to keep rolling.
S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space
When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes and blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.