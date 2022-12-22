Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 16
G | Kids

Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ and Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.

S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup

Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ and Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.

S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion

Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!

S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze

Blaze and AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.

S4 Ep. 13 - Construction Crew To The Rescue

When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.

S4 Ep. 11 - Power Tires!

When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good. Luckily, Gabby is there with a new set of high-tech wheels that can transform into anything Blaze needs to keep rolling.

S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space

When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes and blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.

S4 Ep. 9 - Meatball Mayhem

When Crusher accidentally knocks a bottle of "grow spice" onto a meatball, it grows to an enormous size and rolls away! It's up to Blaze and Pickle to stop the meatball before it wrecks the entire town!

S4 Ep. 8 - T-Rex Trouble

Blaze and Zeg are in Dinosaur Valley, showing off their robot powers to their dinosaur friends. But when they discover three lost little Tyrannosauruses, they must use their powers to get them home.

Season 4