Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 15

Episodes
S4 Ep. 16 - Ninja Soup
Blackbelt isn't the only Ninja Master in his family- his Grandma Ninja has awesome moves too! But when she gets a nasty cold, Blaze, AJ & Blackbelt set out to make the most powerful medicine there is.
S4 Ep. 15 - The Flying Lion
Blaze & AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue!
S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze
Blaze & AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.
S4 Ep. 13 - Construction Crew To The Rescue
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
S4 Ep. 11 - Power Tires!
When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good. Luckily, Gabby is there with a new set of high-tech wheels that can transform into anything Blaze needs to keep rolling.
S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space
When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes & blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.
