Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes and blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space

When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes and blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 9 - Meatball Mayhem

When Crusher accidentally knocks a bottle of "grow spice" onto a meatball, it grows to an enormous size and rolls away! It's up to Blaze and Pickle to stop the meatball before it wrecks the entire town!

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 8 - T-Rex Trouble

Blaze and Zeg are in Dinosaur Valley, showing off their robot powers to their dinosaur friends. But when they discover three lost little Tyrannosauruses, they must use their powers to get them home.

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 7 - Robots To The Rescue

When three big emergencies turn out to be too much for one truck alone, Blaze turns himself and his friends into super strong robots to save Axle City from disaster.

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Breaking The Ice

When a little bunny gets trapped on top of a melting glacier, Blaze must put his new robot powers to the test as he races to the rescue.

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Super-Size Prize

At the Axle City Fair, Blaze and AJ realize they don't have enough coins to use the new Supersize Prize Machine. So to earn money, Blaze gets three different jobs to take care of business.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

image-placeholder21 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!

Blaze, AJ, and Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.

Season 4