Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 1

S4 Ep. 14 - Officer Blaze
Blaze & AJ are joining the police department! With the help of their new police pal, Officer Anna, Blaze transforms into a super-fast police car to lend a helping hand to any truck in trouble.
S4 Ep. 13 - Construction Crew To The Rescue
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
S4 Ep. 11 - Power Tires!
When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good. Luckily, Gabby is there with a new set of high-tech wheels that can transform into anything Blaze needs to keep rolling.
S4 Ep. 10 - Robots In Space
When Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, our robot heroes will race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes & blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home.
S4 Ep. 9 - Meatball Mayhem
When Crusher accidentally knocks a bottle of "grow spice" onto a meatball, it grows to an enormous size & rolls away! It's up to Blaze and Pickle to stop the meatball before it wrecks the entire town!
S4 Ep. 8 - T-Rex Trouble
Blaze & Zeg are in Dinosaur Valley, showing off their robot powers to their dinosaur friends. But when they discover three lost little Tyrannosauruses, they must use their powers to get them home.
S4 Ep. 7 - Robots To The Rescue
When three big emergencies turn out to be too much for one truck alone, Blaze turns himself & his friends into super strong robots to save Axle City from disaster.