Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 1
When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!

S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout

When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!

S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile

It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!

S4 Ep. 19 - The 100 Egg Challenge

The Great Egg Hunt has begun - Blaze and Crusher are racing all over town to see who can find the most eggs. Only the first truck to collect 100 eggs will win the egg-ceptionally tasty chocolate trophy!

