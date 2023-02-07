Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 1

Episodes
S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout
When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!
S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power
When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!
S4 Ep. 20 - The Midnight Mile
It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate race: the Midnight Mile!