Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 2

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue
On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.
S3 Ep. 19 - Defeat The Cheat
The second Team Truck Challenge pairs trucks together in racing teams and this time Blaze must team up with Crusher. Will Crusher be able to resist his cheating ways to win for the very first time?
S3 Ep. 18 - Fast Friends
Blaze, AJ, and Gabby meet a new monster machine named Watts - a super fast truck. But when one of her special electric tyres goes rolling into the jungle, the friends promise to help her get it back.
S3 Ep. 17 - Need For Blazing Speed
When Crusher tries to get Blazing Speed for himself, he accidentally sends Blaze's engine flying! Now it's Blaze vs. Crusher in a race - but without an engine, how can Blaze propel himself to victory?
S3 Ep. 16 - Race For The Golden Treasure
Blaze and Pegwheel the Pirate have teamed up for the ultimate treasure hunt, and must find three keys to unlock a special chest. Crusher has set sail too and will do anything to get the treasure first
S3 Ep. 15 - Tow Truck Tough!
Blaze transforms into a tow-truck and sets off on a tow-tally awesome adventure to save Stripes and fix his tyre after falling in a big hole while playing volleyball with his monkey friends.
S3 Ep. 14 - The Great Animal Crown
When the Great Animal Crown is lost at the bottom of the ocean, Blaze transforms into a super-fast shark to retrieve it for his Animal Island friends before Crusher can grab it first.