Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Blaze and Stripes discover Animal Island - where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. But a greedy lizard puts the island in peril, so Blaze and Stripes must try to save their new friends.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Animal Island

Blaze and Stripes discover Animal Island - where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. But a greedy lizard puts the island in peril, so Blaze and Stripes must try to save their new friends.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Knighty Knights

Blaze must recover a stolen charging machine before everyone in the knight-trucks kingdom runs out of energy and falls asleep, while Crusher tries to become a king by stealing a crown from its owners.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Mega Mud Robot

Gasquatch has been saving up his money to buy the ultimate toy - a Mega Mud Robot. But when his coins go missing, Blaze steps in to help his mud-loving friend recover them before the toy store closes.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - The Bouncing Bull Racetrack

When Blaze discovers a map that leads to the legendary Bouncing Bull Racetrack, the friends set out on a Wild West quest to find the track and take the ride of their lives.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Catch That Cake!

Crusher uses a robot plate to try and steal Darington's birthday cake, but his plan goes awry and the cake goes rocketing away. Will Blaze catch the runaway cake before Crusher and save the party?

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Light Riders

A light thief is on the loose, leaving all of Axle City in the dark! Gabby outfits Blaze with special lights to help him track down the thief and restore the missing lights.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - The Polar Derby

Blaze and his friends transform into racecars for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow. But when racecar Crusher knocks them off-course, the pals must keep cool to stay on track.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race

Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.

Season 3