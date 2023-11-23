Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 8

Episodes
S3 Ep. 9 - Animal Island
Blaze and Stripes discover Animal Island - where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. But a greedy lizard puts the island in peril, so Blaze and Stripes must try to save their new friends.
S3 Ep. 8 - Knighty Knights
Blaze must recover a stolen charging machine before everyone in the knight-trucks kingdom runs out of energy and falls asleep, while Crusher tries to become a king by stealing a crown from its owners.
S3 Ep. 7 - Mega Mud Robot
Gasquatch has been saving up his money to buy the ultimate toy - a Mega Mud Robot. But when his coins go missing, Blaze steps in to help his mud-loving friend recover them before the toy store closes.
S3 Ep. 6 - The Bouncing Bull Racetrack
When Blaze discovers a map that leads to the legendary Bouncing Bull Racetrack, the friends set out on a Wild West quest to find the track and take the ride of their lives.
S3 Ep. 5 - Catch That Cake!
Crusher uses a robot plate to try and steal Darington's birthday cake, but his plan goes awry and the cake goes rocketing away. Will Blaze catch the runaway cake before Crusher and save the party"
S3 Ep. 4 - Light Riders
A light thief is on the loose, leaving all of Axle City in the dark! Gabby outfits Blaze with special lights to help him track down the thief and restore the missing lights.
S3 Ep. 3 - The Polar Derby
Blaze and his friends transform into racecars for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow. But when racecar Crusher knocks them off-course, the pals must keep cool to stay on track.