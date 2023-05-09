Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 8
G | Kids

Blaze must recover a stolen charging machine before everyone in the knight-trucks kingdom runs out of energy and falls asleep, while Crusher tries to become a king by stealing a crown from its owners.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Knighty Knights

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Mega Mud Robot

Gasquatch has been saving up his money to buy the ultimate toy - a Mega Mud Robot. But when his coins go missing, Blaze steps in to help his mud-loving friend recover them before the toy store closes.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - The Bouncing Bull Racetrack

When Blaze discovers a map that leads to the legendary Bouncing Bull Racetrack, the friends set out on a Wild West quest to find the track and take the ride of their lives.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Catch That Cake!

Crusher uses a robot plate to try and steal Darington's birthday cake, but his plan goes awry and the cake goes rocketing away. Will Blaze catch the runaway cake before Crusher and save the party?

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Light Riders

A light thief is on the loose, leaving all of Axle City in the dark! Gabby outfits Blaze with special lights to help him track down the thief and restore the missing lights.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race

Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Dinocoaster

Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue

On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.

Season 3