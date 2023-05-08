Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 6

Episodes
S3 Ep. 6 - The Bouncing Bull Racetrack
When Blaze discovers a map that leads to the legendary Bouncing Bull Racetrack, the friends set out on a Wild West quest to find the track and take the ride of their lives.
S3 Ep. 5 - Catch That Cake!
Crusher uses a robot plate to try and steal Darington's birthday cake, but his plan goes awry and the cake goes rocketing away. Will Blaze catch the runaway cake before Crusher and save the party?
S3 Ep. 4 - Light Riders
A light thief is on the loose, leaving all of Axle City in the dark! Gabby outfits Blaze with special lights to help him track down the thief and restore the missing lights.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race
Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.
S3 Ep. 1 - Dinocoaster
Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue
On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.
S3 Ep. 19 - Defeat The Cheat
The second Team Truck Challenge pairs trucks together in racing teams and this time Blaze must team up with Crusher. Will Crusher be able to resist his cheating ways to win for the very first time?