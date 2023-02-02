Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 6

Episodes
S3 Ep. 6 - The Bouncing Bull Racetrack
When Blaze discovers a map that leads to the legendary Bouncing Bull Racetrack, the friends set out on a Wild West quest to find the track and take the ride of their lives.
S3 Ep. 5 - Catch That Cake!
Crusher uses a robot plate to try and steal Darington's birthday cake, but his plan goes awry and the cake goes rocketing away. Will Blaze catch the runaway cake before Crusher and save the party?
S3 Ep. 4 - Light Riders
A light thief is on the loose, leaving all of Axle City in the dark! Gabby outfits Blaze with special lights to help him track down the thief and restore the missing lights.
S3 Ep. 3 - The Polar Derby
Blaze and his friends transform into racecars for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow. But when racecar Crusher knocks them off-course, the pals must keep cool to stay on track.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race
Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.