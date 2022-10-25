Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 4

Episodes
Advertisement
S3 Ep. 4 - Light Riders
A light thief is on the loose, leaving all of Axle City in the dark! Gabby outfits Blaze with special lights to help him track down the thief and restore the missing lights.
S3 Ep. 3 - The Polar Derby
Blaze and his friends transform into racecars for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow. But when racecar Crusher knocks them off-course, the pals must keep cool to stay on track.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race
Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.