Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 3

Episodes
S3 Ep. 3 - The Polar Derby
Blaze and his friends transform into racecars for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow. But when racecar Crusher knocks them off-course, the pals must keep cool to stay on track.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race
Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.
S3 Ep. 1 - Dinocoaster
Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue
On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.