Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.

Episodes
image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - The Polar Derby

Blaze and his friends transform into racecars for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow. But when racecar Crusher knocks them off-course, the pals must keep cool to stay on track.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Dinocoaster

Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.

image-placeholder21 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue

On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.

image-placeholder21 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Defeat The Cheat

The second Team Truck Challenge pairs trucks together in racing teams and this time Blaze must team up with Crusher. Will Crusher be able to resist his cheating ways to win for the very first time?

Season 3