Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 18 - Fast Friends
Blaze, AJ, and Gabby meet a new monster machine named Watts - a super fast truck. But when one of her special electric tyres goes rolling into the jungle, the friends promise to help her get it back.
S3 Ep. 17 - Need For Blazing Speed
When Crusher tries to get Blazing Speed for himself, he accidentally sends Blaze's engine flying! Now it's Blaze vs. Crusher in a race - but without an engine, how can Blaze propel himself to victory"
S3 Ep. 16 - Race For The Golden Treasure
Blaze and Pegwheel the Pirate have teamed up for the ultimate treasure hunt, and must find three keys to unlock a special chest. Crusher has set sail too and will do anything to get the treasure first
S3 Ep. 15 - Tow Truck Tough!
Blaze transforms into a tow-truck and sets off on a tow-tally awesome adventure to save Stripes and fix his tyre after falling in a big hole while playing volleyball with his monkey friends.
S3 Ep. 14 - The Great Animal Crown
When the Great Animal Crown is lost at the bottom of the ocean, Blaze transforms into a super-fast shark to retrieve it for his Animal Island friends before Crusher can grab it first.
S3 Ep. 13 - Ready, Set, Roar!
Blaze and Stripes transform into ferociously fast jungle cats to race in the Animal Island Championship! But they must beat Crusher disguised as a cheating cheetah. Can they claw their way to victory"
S3 Ep. 12 - The Big Ant-Venture
Blaze and Zeg discover a world of tiny creatures right under their tyres: Insect City! The friends transform into a super-strong ant and a bouncy grasshopper for their littlest big adventure yet!