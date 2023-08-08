Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 15
G | Kids

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - Tow Truck Tough!

Blaze transforms into a tow-truck and sets off on a tow-tally awesome adventure to save Stripes and fix his tyre after falling in a big hole while playing volleyball with his monkey friends.

21 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - The Great Animal Crown

When the Great Animal Crown is lost at the bottom of the ocean, Blaze transforms into a super-fast shark to retrieve it for his Animal Island friends before Crusher can grab it first.

21 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Ready, Set, Roar!

Blaze and Stripes transform into ferociously fast jungle cats to race in the Animal Island Championship! But they must beat Crusher disguised as a cheating cheetah. Can they claw their way to victory"

21 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - The Big Ant-Venture

Blaze and Zeg discover a world of tiny creatures right under their tyres: Insect City! The friends transform into a super-strong ant and a bouncy grasshopper for their littlest big adventure yet!

21 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - Falcon Quest

High above Animal Island, a remarkable race is about to begin. Challenged by a tough-talking falcon, Blaze takes off on a journey to earn his place with the fast fliers in the sky above Animal Island.

21 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Toucan Do It!

Blaze, Starla and Darington want to play jungle ball. But when their teammate Tooks the Toucan gets launched from the stadium, it's up to the friends to get her back in the game.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Animal Island

Blaze and Stripes discover Animal Island - where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. But a greedy lizard puts the island in peril, so Blaze and Stripes must try to save their new friends.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Knighty Knights

Blaze must recover a stolen charging machine before everyone in the knight-trucks kingdom runs out of energy and falls asleep, while Crusher tries to become a king by stealing a crown from its owners.

Season 3