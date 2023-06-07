Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
S3 Ep. 16 - Race For The Golden Treasure
Blaze and Pegwheel the Pirate have teamed up for the ultimate treasure hunt, and must find three keys to unlock a special chest. Crusher has set sail too and will do anything to get the treasure first
S3 Ep. 15 - Tow Truck Tough!
Blaze transforms into a tow-truck and sets off on a tow-tally awesome adventure to save Stripes and fix his tyre after falling in a big hole while playing volleyball with his monkey friends.
S3 Ep. 14 - The Great Animal Crown
When the Great Animal Crown is lost at the bottom of the ocean, Blaze transforms into a super-fast shark to retrieve it for his Animal Island friends before Crusher can grab it first.
S3 Ep. 13 - Ready, Set, Roar!
Blaze and Stripes transform into ferociously fast jungle cats to race in the Animal Island Championship! But they must beat Crusher disguised as a cheating cheetah. Can they claw their way to victory"
S3 Ep. 12 - The Big Ant-Venture
Blaze and Zeg discover a world of tiny creatures right under their tyres: Insect City! The friends transform into a super-strong ant and a bouncy grasshopper for their littlest big adventure yet!
S3 Ep. 11 - Falcon Quest
High above Animal Island, a remarkable race is about to begin. Challenged by a tough-talking falcon, Blaze takes off on a journey to earn his place with the fast fliers in the sky above Animal Island.
S3 Ep. 10 - Toucan Do It!
Blaze, Starla and Darington want to play jungle ball. But when their teammate Tooks the Toucan gets launched from the stadium, it's up to the friends to get her back in the game.