Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 14

Episodes
S3 Ep. 14 - The Great Animal Crown
When the Great Animal Crown is lost at the bottom of the ocean, Blaze transforms into a super-fast shark to retrieve it for his Animal Island friends before Crusher can grab it first.
S3 Ep. 13 - Ready, Set, Roar!
Blaze and Stripes transform into ferociously fast jungle cats to race in the Animal Island Championship! But they must beat Crusher disguised as a cheating cheetah. Can they claw their way to victory?
S3 Ep. 12 - The Big Ant-Venture
Blaze and Zeg discover a world of tiny creatures right under their tyres: Insect City! The friends transform into a super-strong ant and a bouncy grasshopper for their littlest big adventure yet!
S3 Ep. 11 - Falcon Quest
High above Animal Island, a remarkable race is about to begin. Challenged by a tough-talking falcon, Blaze takes off on a journey to earn his place with the fast fliers in the sky above Animal Island.
S3 Ep. 10 - Toucan Do It!
Blaze, Starla and Darington want to play jungle ball. But when their teammate Tooks the Toucan gets launched from the stadium, it's up to the friends to get her back in the game.
S3 Ep. 9 - Animal Island
Blaze and Stripes discover Animal Island - where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. But a greedy lizard puts the island in peril, so Blaze and Stripes must try to save their new friends.
S3 Ep. 8 - Knighty Knights
Blaze must recover a stolen charging machine before everyone in the knight-trucks kingdom runs out of energy and falls asleep, while Crusher tries to become a king by stealing a crown from its owners.