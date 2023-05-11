Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 12

Episodes
S3 Ep. 12 - The Big Ant-Venture
Blaze and Zeg discover a world of tiny creatures right under their tyres: Insect City! The friends transform into a super-strong ant and a bouncy grasshopper for their littlest big adventure yet!
S3 Ep. 11 - Falcon Quest
High above Animal Island, a remarkable race is about to begin. Challenged by a tough-talking falcon, Blaze takes off on a journey to earn his place with the fast fliers in the sky above Animal Island.
S3 Ep. 10 - Toucan Do It!
Blaze, Starla and Darington want to play jungle ball. But when their teammate Tooks the Toucan gets launched from the stadium, it's up to the friends to get her back in the game.
S3 Ep. 9 - Animal Island
Blaze and Stripes discover Animal Island - where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. But a greedy lizard puts the island in peril, so Blaze and Stripes must try to save their new friends.
S3 Ep. 8 - Knighty Knights
Blaze must recover a stolen charging machine before everyone in the knight-trucks kingdom runs out of energy and falls asleep, while Crusher tries to become a king by stealing a crown from its owners.
S3 Ep. 7 - Mega Mud Robot
Gasquatch has been saving up his money to buy the ultimate toy - a Mega Mud Robot. But when his coins go missing, Blaze steps in to help his mud-loving friend recover them before the toy store closes.
S3 Ep. 6 - The Bouncing Bull Racetrack
When Blaze discovers a map that leads to the legendary Bouncing Bull Racetrack, the friends set out on a Wild West quest to find the track and take the ride of their lives.