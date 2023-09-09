Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 1
G | Kids

Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - The Hundred Mile Race

Blaze goes to VelocityVille to compete against his race car friends in the longest race ever - the Hundred Mile Race, but Crusher is competing as well and will do anything to win.

22 mins

Season 3