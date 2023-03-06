Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 1

Blaze and The Monster Machines

Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.

S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue

On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.

S3 Ep. 19 - Defeat The Cheat

The second Team Truck Challenge pairs trucks together in racing teams and this time Blaze must team up with Crusher. Will Crusher be able to resist his cheating ways to win for the very first time?

S3 Ep. 18 - Fast Friends

Blaze, AJ, and Gabby meet a new monster machine named Watts - a super fast truck. But when one of her special electric tyres goes rolling into the jungle, the friends promise to help her get it back.

