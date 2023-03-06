Blaze And The Monster Machines - S3 Ep. 1

Episodes
S3 Ep. 1 - Dinocoaster
Zeg has a ticket to ride a brand new dinosaur roller coaster: the Dinocoaster. But when the ticket blows away, Blaze must help his buddy track it down and get back to the amusement park in time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Raceday Rescue
On race day, Crusher cheats twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away. Blaze and Watts become determined to save AJ and Gabby and get back to the race in time to win.
S3 Ep. 19 - Defeat The Cheat
The second Team Truck Challenge pairs trucks together in racing teams and this time Blaze must team up with Crusher. Will Crusher be able to resist his cheating ways to win for the very first time?