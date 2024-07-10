Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 15 - Dinosaur Parade
Herds of dinosaurs are marching through Axle City! But when Crusher pushes his way into the parade, he scatters dinos everywhere, and it's up to Blaze, AJ and Zeg to find and rescue them.
S2 Ep. 14 - Rocket Ski Rescue
Crusher cheats with a pair of rocket skis to impress his Grammy. But when the skis malfunction and carry him all over town, Blaze, AJ and Grammy work together so they can save her runaway grandson.
S2 Ep. 13 - Treasure Track
Blaze, AJ, and Gabby join Pegwheel the Pirate-Truck for an island treasure hunt! Following their treasure map, the friends search jungle beaches and mountains to find where X marks the spot.
S2 Ep. 12 - Axle City Grand Prix
On the day of the Axle City Grand Prix, Crusher steals Gabby's remote that can control anything to stop Blaze from winning, so the friends must work together to beat Crusher and get the remote back.
S2 Ep. 11 - Fire Alarm Blaze
Blaze gets an urgent call from the fire chief saying there's a fire on the bridge and he needs extra help, so it's up to Fire Engine Blaze and AJ to hurry and save the day.
S2 Ep. 10 - Spark Bug
Blaze, Stripes and AJ are racing through the jungle when Stripes discovers a lost little fire beetle named Sparky. Blaze and his friends set off across the jungle to help Sparky get back home.
S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!
Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.