Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!
Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.
S2 Ep. 8 - Monster Machine Christmas
It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze & AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.
S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders
Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.
S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!
When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze';s courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.
S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well
Blaze, AJ & Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.
S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500
Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher & his pig cheat & send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ &; Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash
Blaze & AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.