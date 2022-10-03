Blaze and The Monster Machines

S2 Ep. 8
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze and AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.

S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!

Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.

S2 Ep. 8 - Monster Machine Christmas

It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze and AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.

S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders

Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.

S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!

When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze's courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.

S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500

Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher and his pig cheat and send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ and Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.

S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash

Blaze and AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.

S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat

It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.

S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

Season 2