Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 7
G | Kids

Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders

22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!

When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City&amp;apos;s garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City&amp;apos;s fire chief is impressed with Blaze&amp;apos;s courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well

Blaze, AJ &amp;amp; Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.

24 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500

Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher &amp;amp; his pig cheat &amp;amp; send Zippy far away, it&amp;apos;s up to Blaze, AJ &amp;amp; Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash

Blaze &amp;amp; AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It&amp;apos;s up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track

Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can&amp;apos;t fly! It&amp;apos;s time for Blaze &amp;amp; AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat

It&amp;apos;s Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to &amp;quot;Truck or Treat&amp;quot;. But when Crusher&amp;apos;s plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2

Blaze &amp;amp; his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze &amp;amp; his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

Season 2