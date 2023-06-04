Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 5

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders
Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.
S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!
When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze's courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.
S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500
Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher & his pig cheat & send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ & Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash
Blaze & AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.
S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat
It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.
S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2
Blaze & his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze & his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.
S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1
Blaze & his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze & his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.