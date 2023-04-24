Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 5
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher & his pig cheat & send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ & Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!

When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze's courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.

image-placeholder
24 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500

Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher & his pig cheat & send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ & Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash

Blaze & AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat

It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2

Blaze & his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze & his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1

Blaze & his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze & his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

Season 2