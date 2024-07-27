Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Blaze and AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
24 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500

Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher and his pig cheat and send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ and Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash

Blaze and AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat

It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well

Blaze, AJ and Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track

Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can't fly! It's time for Blaze and AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock

Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze and friends, setting traps to slow them down.

Season 2