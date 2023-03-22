Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 4

Episodes
S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500
Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher &amp; his pig cheat &amp; send Zippy far away, it&apos;s up to Blaze, AJ &amp; Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash
Blaze &amp; AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It&apos;s up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.
S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track
Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can&apos;t fly! It&apos;s time for Blaze &amp; AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.
S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat
It&apos;s Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to &quot;Truck or Treat&quot;. But when Crusher&apos;s plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.
S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2
Blaze &amp; his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze &amp; his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.
S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock
Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze &amp; friends, setting traps to slow them down.
S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1
Blaze &amp; his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze &amp; his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.