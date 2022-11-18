Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Blaze and AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash

S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat

It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.

S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

Season 2