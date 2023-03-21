Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 3

Episodes
S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat
It&apos;s Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to &quot;Truck or Treat&quot;. But when Crusher&apos;s plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.
S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2
Blaze &amp; his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze &amp; his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.
S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock
Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze &amp; friends, setting traps to slow them down.
S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1
Blaze &amp; his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze &amp; his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.
S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar
Blaze &amp; AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.
S2 Ep. 16 - Pickle Power
Crusher builds a vacuum to clean up his big mess, but the machine goes haywire, sucking up Crusher and everything in its path! Now Pickle must team up with Blaze and AJ to stop the vacuum and save Crusher.
S2 Ep. 15 - Dinosaur Parade
Herds of dinosaurs are marching through Axle City! But when Crusher pushes his way into the parade, he scatters dinos everywhere, and it's up to Blaze, AJ and Zeg to find and rescue them.