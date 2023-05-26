Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 20
G | Kids

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well

Blaze, AJ & Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track

Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can't fly! It's time for Blaze & AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock

Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze & friends, setting traps to slow them down.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar

Blaze & AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Pickle Power

Crusher builds a vacuum to clean up his big mess, but the machine goes haywire, sucking up Crusher & everything in its path! Now Pickle must team up with Blaze & AJ to stop the vacuum & save Crusher.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Dinosaur Parade

Herds of dinosaurs are marching through Axle City! But when Crusher pushes his way into the parade, he scatters dinos everywhere, and it's up to Blaze, AJ and Zeg to find and rescue them.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Rocket Ski Rescue

Crusher cheats with a pair of rocket skis to impress his Grammy. But when the skis malfunction and carry him all over town, Blaze, AJ and Grammy work together so they can save her runaway grandson.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Treasure Track

Blaze, AJ, and Gabby join Pegwheel the Pirate-Truck for an island treasure hunt! Following their treasure map, the friends search jungle beaches and mountains to find where X marks the spot.

Season 2